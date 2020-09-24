Clear

Hundreds of students quarantined as COVID surges across Iowa

State racks up over 1,300 new cases in 24 hours.

Posted: Sep 24, 2020 6:58 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) - Dozens of students in Iowa schools were quarantined after both staff and students tested positive for the coronavirus, while a high school switched to online classes after some students were absent as cases surged Thursday by more than 1,300 across the state in the last 24 hours.

An Iowa elementary school quarantined 130 elementary students after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus, while a high school switched to online classes after some students were absent as coronavirus cases surged Thursday by more than 1,300 across the state in the last 24 hours.

Officials at the Hartwick-Ladora-Victor Community School District quarantined 130 kindergarten through sixth grade students beginning Wednesday after a staff member tested positive for the virus a day earlier, Superintendent Brad Hohensee said.

The district has no mask requirement, though it has posted a notice on its website that it began requiring masks at indoor athletic events on Sept. 20. The district is based in Victor, nearly 76 miles east of Des Moines.

North Scott High School, which is quarantining more than 200 high school students due to positive tests, went to all online instruction last Friday, according to a Sept. 17 letter the school sent to the Iowa Department of Education.

The district, based in Eldridge in eastern Iowa, said its absentee rate has spiked since school started Sept. 1 and was 23% at the high school as of Sept. 18.

“We anticipate this number will continue to rise with the amount of students we have out with symptoms,” the district wrote in its notification to the state. North Scott Superintendent Joe Stutting himself went into quarantine after announcing on Aug. 29 he tested positive.

There are 14 counties exceeding a 15% positivity rate, the threshold Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds has set for which school districts can seek at-home learning temporarily. That level is three times higher than the 5% rate recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other medical professionals. Reynolds requires at least half of a school district's educational offering to be in person unless they seek to go online due to high positivity rates or absentees.

North Iowa, Iowa City and Ames received state approval and are temporarily using a remote learning option. Requests from Lynnville-Sully and Fremont-Mills are under review, an Iowa Department of Education spokeswoman said.

Sioux County, in northwestern Iowa, has the highest positivity rate at 30.6%, which Reynolds acknowledged Tuesday is extremely high and that health officials are investigating.

The Sibley-Ocheyedan district in neighboring Osceola County has 201 students and staff in isolation or quarantine as of Wednesday after 18 students and eight staff members tested positive. Superintendent James Craig is among them due to close contact with a confirmed case. The district, despite the county’s 27.3% positivity rate, continued Thursday to hold in-school lessons.

“We are putting together new social distancing guidelines for our district that will help slow the spread in our district,” Craig said in an email.

Becky Drissell, a 41-year-old resident of Sioux Center and treasurer of the Sioux County Democrats, said people aren't wearing masks or practicing social distance. She said she home schools her children,

“The political climate has just dismissed it," Drissell said referring to masks. “Even as President Trump has pulled back a little bit more and endorsed mask wearing, around here nobody wears masks and nobody social distances.”

Northwest Iowa is a heavily Republican area. Trump carried Sioux County in 2016 with 80% of the presidential vote, and Reynolds carried the county in 2018 with more than 85% of governor votes.

When asked at a press conference Tuesday whether it’s more difficult for her to tell constituents there to improve their behavior, Reynolds rejected the premise that political influence is a factor.

“I’m not making decision based on politics, and I don’t appreciate you indicating as such,” she said. “I’ve tried to be very specific in doing evidence-based decisions based on data. I don’t know what’s going on up there.”

Reynolds is one of a few Republican governors to reject mask mandates and currently has bars closed only in two counties where the largest state universities are located.

Iowa reported 1,341 new confirmed cases in the last 24 hours as of Thursday morning and six additional deaths, bringing the state total to 1,299 deaths.

The Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll published Thursday indicated a significant drop in Iowa’s approval of Reynolds’ virus response.

The poll found 47% of Iowans say they disapprove of the job she has done while 44% approve. That’s a 15 percentage-point drop since June. Selzer & Co. conducted the poll of 803 Iowa adults from Sept. 14-17. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 92100

Reported Deaths: 2037
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin26264926
Ramsey10635318
Dakota7280125
Anoka5870132
Stearns386524
Washington365255
Scott248733
Olmsted234627
Nobles194316
Blue Earth16326
Wright15537
St. Louis145138
Carver13757
Clay131640
Rice13118
Mower13085
Sherburne111414
Kandiyohi9552
Winona85518
Lyon6614
Waseca5668
Steele5302
Freeborn5293
Benton5223
Nicollet51516
Watonwan5144
Todd4832
McLeod4702
Chisago4661
Crow Wing46418
Le Sueur4464
Otter Tail4074
Beltrami3885
Martin35710
Goodhue3449
Pine3070
Itasca29914
Polk2944
Douglas2782
Isanti2710
Becker2572
Carlton2461
Cottonwood2190
Unassigned21852
Morrison2161
Pipestone21610
Dodge2140
Chippewa2031
Meeker1892
Sibley1893
Brown1822
Wabasha1800
Yellow Medicine1692
Rock1620
Murray1562
Mille Lacs1533
Redwood1511
Cass1423
Jackson1371
Renville1367
Faribault1320
Swift1231
Houston1170
Koochiching1173
Roseau1170
Kanabec1168
Pennington1151
Fillmore1110
Lincoln1050
Stevens941
Pope900
Hubbard881
Aitkin741
Big Stone730
Wadena670
Grant594
Wilkin583
Lake570
Norman520
Marshall501
Lac qui Parle471
Mahnomen461
Red Lake401
Traverse290
Clearwater260
Lake of the Woods211
Kittson120
Cook60

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 82537

Reported Deaths: 1289
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk15571261
Woodbury517363
Johnson507327
Black Hawk442188
Linn3878109
Story336917
Dubuque298541
Scott287528
Dallas274138
Pottawattamie203338
Buena Vista195912
Marshall176834
Sioux14693
Wapello129657
Webster121314
Clinton109220
Plymouth109120
Muscatine109054
Crawford10425
Cerro Gordo101721
Warren9456
Jasper80232
Des Moines7517
Marion7465
Tama69931
Henry6554
Carroll6505
Lee6137
Wright5701
Dickinson5036
Boone4938
Bremer4757
Washington44911
Louisa42615
Mahaska36819
Delaware3653
Franklin34618
Hamilton3233
Jackson3173
Winneshiek3156
Floyd3103
Clay3094
Benton3021
Hardin2931
Winnebago28413
Lyon2804
Poweshiek2708
Butler2652
Buchanan2621
Clarke2623
Jones2583
Emmet25410
Allamakee2526
Shelby2501
Kossuth2490
Chickasaw2400
Guthrie2406
Clayton2373
Cedar2331
Sac2320
Cherokee2222
Grundy2183
Madison2092
Fayette2052
Iowa1971
Harrison1962
Mitchell1860
Howard1856
Humboldt1833
Calhoun1792
Hancock1772
Mills1731
Palo Alto1720
Pocahontas1562
Lucas1536
Monroe15310
Page1500
Cass1482
Osceola1460
Monona1441
Jefferson1351
Appanoose1293
Taylor1271
Union1263
Davis1224
Van Buren1121
Ida1100
Fremont1040
Worth1040
Keokuk1011
Greene990
Montgomery905
Wayne842
Audubon741
Adair681
Decatur660
Ringgold482
Adams330
Unassigned40
Rochester
Clear
63° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 63°
Mason City
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 64°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 64°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 59°
Feels Like: 66°
Tracking more warmth before cooler weather arrives for the weekend
