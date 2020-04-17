13 years later, homicide of Albert Lea woman in Rochester still unsolved

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It’s been 13 years since Albert Lea native April Sorensen was found after a fire at a Rochester home.
Sorensen was 27 when her body was discovered and no arrests have been made.
Police said Friday they wanted to bring the case back up and ask for the public’s help with any information.
Sorensen died of homicide and they were unsure why she would have been a target.
"We need to try and get a clear understanding of the type of individual that would commit this crime as well as we realize the benefit to the community, both to the community as a public safety standpoint and from the investigation leads standpoint to know this information,” police said at the time of the murder.
A visiting repairman discovered the fire and called 911.
