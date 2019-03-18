13-year-old Iowa boy dies in fall in Utah state park

IVINS, Utah (AP) — Authorities say a teenage boy has died after falling inside Snow Canyon State Park in southwestern Utah.
KUTV in Salt Lake City reports park officials say the incident happened Sunday afternoon.
The 13-year-old, who was visiting from Iowa, was free climbing with no ropes or equipment.
Park officials say he was dead at the scene.
The boy, whose name has not been released, was visiting his mother and two other children.
The death remains under investigation.
