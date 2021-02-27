Clear

13 more COVID deaths reported in Minnesota

State's death toll nears 6,500.

Posted: Feb 27, 2021 1:04 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota health officials say an additional 13 people have died from COVID-19-related complications, bringing the state's death toll from the virus to 6,475.

The state also reported 826 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, bringing that total to 483,790. The most current vaccine data from last week shows that more than 800,000 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and more than 405,000 people have completed the full two-dose series.

On Friday, advocates for some vulnerable populations raised concerns that people with some chronic conditions are not being prioritized to receive the vaccine sooner than others.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 482978

Reported Deaths: 6530
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1002021580
Ramsey42883798
Dakota36033384
Anoka33152384
Washington21952253
Stearns18711200
St. Louis14719262
Scott13186107
Wright12479114
Olmsted1173988
Sherburne868172
Carver762340
Clay686787
Rice666491
Blue Earth589635
Kandiyohi578274
Crow Wing517981
Chisago496144
Otter Tail480370
Benton442490
Winona415849
Mower401431
Douglas392068
Nobles386347
Goodhue384268
Polk341862
McLeod338049
Beltrami336051
Morrison322847
Lyon311943
Itasca311446
Becker309541
Isanti305153
Carlton299147
Steele298711
Pine281516
Freeborn279123
Nicollet254641
Todd245930
Brown242637
Le Sueur233220
Mille Lacs226647
Cass218924
Waseca207917
Meeker206634
Martin187728
Wabasha18573
Roseau179517
Hubbard160440
Houston156914
Dodge15154
Renville148740
Redwood146427
Fillmore13688
Chippewa135835
Cottonwood134020
Wadena129720
Pennington128816
Faribault122516
Aitkin118633
Sibley117010
Watonwan11638
Rock115614
Kanabec107119
Pipestone101124
Yellow Medicine97617
Murray9428
Jackson93010
Swift87618
Pope7995
Marshall77415
Stevens7398
Lake73418
Clearwater71814
Lac qui Parle68216
Wilkin66710
Koochiching61711
Big Stone5133
Lincoln5042
Grant4898
Norman4738
Unassigned45668
Mahnomen4417
Kittson40821
Red Lake3605
Traverse3015
Lake of the Woods2141
Cook1190

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 361019

Reported Deaths: 5405
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk57911547
Linn20579312
Scott18266206
Black Hawk16208290
Woodbury14909211
Johnson1378673
Dubuque13504194
Dallas1129890
Pottawattamie10741143
Story1016245
Warren551874
Clinton542084
Cerro Gordo532381
Webster517687
Marshall495172
Sioux493069
Buena Vista471836
Des Moines456561
Muscatine449291
Wapello4298108
Jasper415366
Plymouth393477
Lee374552
Marion357869
Jones294254
Henry293036
Carroll284948
Bremer278854
Crawford273235
Boone258930
Washington253847
Benton251854
Mahaska223646
Jackson221038
Dickinson216838
Tama212265
Kossuth207654
Clay193125
Hamilton191842
Delaware188939
Winneshiek187826
Buchanan184429
Fayette184235
Page182419
Hardin180639
Wright179531
Harrison178969
Cedar176623
Clayton167953
Butler165831
Floyd162740
Mills162620
Madison153818
Poweshiek153730
Cherokee153535
Hancock146629
Lyon145841
Allamakee144545
Iowa144123
Appanoose138747
Grundy138730
Jefferson138232
Winnebago137530
Calhoun133311
Cass132951
Mitchell130340
Louisa128041
Union126231
Chickasaw124713
Sac124218
Emmet121040
Shelby120233
Franklin118419
Humboldt117225
Guthrie116028
Palo Alto104821
Montgomery104036
Howard102721
Clarke100320
Unassigned9800
Keokuk97629
Monroe93028
Adair91827
Ida90832
Pocahontas85219
Davis82423
Monona81527
Greene76910
Lucas72921
Osceola70114
Worth6927
Taylor66312
Fremont5869
Decatur5739
Van Buren56018
Ringgold51820
Wayne48721
Audubon4859
Adams3254
Rochester/St. Mary'S
Partly Cloudy
45° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 45°
Mason City
Clear
44° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 40°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
43° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 39°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 36°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
41° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 35°
