13 indicted for multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud in Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minn. – 13 Minnesotans have been accused of a multi-million dollar Medicaid fraud conspiracy.

They were indicted Thursday in U.S. District Court. The 13 were involved with Live Better, a patient services company with offices in Roseville and Minneapolis, and Multicultural Counseling Clinic, a counseling clinic with offices in St. Paul, Brooklyn Park, and Burnsville.

Federal prosecutors say the defendants would submit fraudulent claims through their respective employers for services purportedly provided to Medicaid recipients. Investigators say in reality, neither no such services were provided. Some defendants allegedly participated in this scheme for nearly three years.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the State of Minnesota says this conspiracy cost the Medicaid program more than $5.4 million.

Those indicted are:

Okach Okwayoo Kwot, 51 of Columbia Heights, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 3 counts

Elijah S. Kollie, 62 of Robbinsdale, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Abdirahman Yonis, 33 of Bloomington, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Alphonso Vasco Johnson, 58 of Oakdale, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Ilyas Abdi Farah, 38 of St. Louis Park, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Anab Artan Awad, 50 of Plymouth, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Ayan Ali Mohamud, 41 of St. Paul, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Elifaa Henry Kinyaiya, 45 of Brooklyn Park, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Varbar B. Kanneh, 30 of New Brighton, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Eskender M. Yousuf, 39 of Maple Grove, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Hodan Abdi Hashi, 52 of Woodbury, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Omar Ali Osman, 28 of Eagan, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts

Ubah Hassan Hagi, 43 of Eagan, charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud, 1 count, and wire fraud, 2 counts