Clear

Exercisabilities Pool Contract Terminated with 125Live

125Live unexpectedly ended their contract with Exercisabilities, Inc -- who is not happy about it.

Posted: Nov. 27, 2018 12:04 AM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

ROCHESTER, Minn. -- Exercisabilities -- a nonprofit that gives people with disabilities access to physical therapy and occupational therapy services had their pool contract with 125LIVE terminated.

They paid 125LIVE to sublease a lane of the warm water pool but the contract got halted after 125LIVE claimed Exercisabilities, Inc was not paying a fair price.

It is a decision that does not sit well with Exercisabilities or other community members. The issue was discussed at an Outside Agency Oversight Committee today. They decided to have the Committee of the Whole look at the matter instead.

KIMT reached out to Exercisabilities for an interview but they declined to comment, but a representative with 125LIVE says they will gladly welcome Exercisabilities if they agree to pay the right amount.

"Our original contract with the Parks department was we were not supposed to sublease that space ay any given time," Chad Allen, the Director of Community Engagement and Membership Outreach at 125LIVE said. "Somewhere along the line, Exercisabilities was given a sublease on that space, so we scrubbed that particular contract because it's not legally binding and when we re-wrote the contract, we brought it up to our standards of market value rate."

It is unknown when the predicament will be discussed -- but 125LIVE will be asked to provide an explanation of how their facilities are used, what their policies are and why things changed with Exercisabilities at the Committee of the Whole.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: -3°
Albert Lea
Clear
10° wxIcon
Hi: 17° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Austin
Clear
12° wxIcon
Hi: 19° Lo: 10°
Feels Like: -2°
Charles City
Clear
16° wxIcon
Hi: 22° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Rochester
Clear
13° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 1°
Flurry chances will continue into the night alongside cloudy skies.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Keeping Kids Safe from Sex Trafficking

Image

Contract for pool use terminated

Image

Mason City GBB vs. Ankeny Highlights

Image

Sharing Tree in Eyota

Image

Meth use in Iowa

Image

Lourdes Caps Off Incredible Season

Image

Traveling Home from the Holidays

Image

Detecting Gas in Your Home

Image

Foundations in Personal Finance

Image

Monday Evening's KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Community Events