Reopening fitness facilities in Minnesota

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

The Executive Director of 125 Live in Rochester wrote a petition asking Gov. Walz to reconsider. She says some of her members are disabled or have diseases like Parkinson's.

They desperately need to exercise to slow the onset of symptoms.

"Our members were post-surgery," Sylwia Bujak Oliver said. "And actually doctors sent them to 125 live to do warm water therapy or weights and new step machines. Some of those feedback that you are going to see and receive is they terribly regressed and they need exercise to function."

KIMT News 3 hasn't heard back yet from Gov. Walz's office for a comment.