125 Live offering outdoor patio to restaurants

ROCHESTER, Minn. -

125 Live is offering a helping hand to restaurants without an outdoor eating space. The community center has a commercial kitchen, outdoor patio, tables and chairs. For any small business worried about the future, 125 Live wants to collaborate, partner and find ways to help you succeed.

"I hope to hear from many, and just find out, figure out the process as we go. This was sort of one of those spontaneous decision things thinking to myself this is the right thing to do. Let's post it out and see what the response, let's see if anyone is interested," Sylwia Bujak Oliver, the Executive Director, said.

The patio is large enough to easily fit 50 people. Depending on how many people apply, she hopes to find ways to alternate between restaurateurs to share the space.

If you want to collaborate, call 507-361-1732 or email info@125livemn.org.