125 Live's Meal Assist Program

125 LIVE is running a program providing healthy meal services to older adults feeling the effects of the ongoing pandemic.

The non-profit received a title three grant with Southeast Minnesota Area Agency on Aging to provide meal services and groceries to qualified adults over the age of 65 through the end of this year.

Like many others since the start of the pandemic, Operations Director says many 125 LIVE members experienced finance issues and change in living situations, leading them to be unable to care for themselves.

Not only will those be able to pick up meals at the front desk with minimal contact, the organization is working with Visiting Angels to provide a delivery service.

Operations Director, Ken Baerg, says “Really the thing we're trying to do is working with community partners so that we can stretch our dollars as far as we can, so that we can provide healthy services, and we're partnering right now with Powers Venture, the Canadian Honker will be the ones that are actually preparing the meals for our hot delivery."

If you or a loved one would benefit from this program, you are urged to reach out to 125 LIVE at 507-287-1404 or info@125livemn.org.