125 Live holds health and wellnes fair

ROCHESTER, Minn- Health and wellness are important for everyone. No matter how old people are, it's super significant to pay attention and care about, especially for people 65 and older.

On Sunday, People at 125 Live received some education on the topic.

"We're working very closely on vaccination hesitancy as well as other important factors for older adults in our community," said its operations director Ken Baerg.

Some of the factors included CPR demonstrations, wellness checks, nutrition discussions, and body composition. According to Baerg, the event is a great way to provide services to older people who use the facilities.

"The Olmsted County public health is looking for resources for older adults," said Baerg. "Since approximately ninety-four percent of the people we serve are over the age of sixty-five, they really thought we would be a great candidate to provide these types of services and educational programs."

Although the event was aimed at people 65 and older, anyone was welcome to attend. In addition to 125 Live, University of Minnesota Extension and Olmsted County also sponsored it.