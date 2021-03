ROCHESTER, Minn- 125 Live Castle Quilters are collecting food donations for homeless families. The organization is collecting peanut butter, noodles, and other nonperishable items for families staying at Gage East Apartments.

Gage East is an apartment complex providing permanent supportive housing for 30 homeless families along with 25 teens and young adults.

donations are being accepted all throughout the month and anyone interested can donate in person at the active adult center.