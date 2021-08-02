125 LIVE provides the community with active, healthy opportunities

Rochester, Minn. - 125 LIVE provides opportunities for adults in the community who are embarking on their journey of "aging successfully."

The private, non-profit has nearly 4,000 members ages 18 and over. 125 LIVE's mission is to engage the community's minds and bodies through physical, social, and intellectual opportunities.

This September, 125 LIVE and Minneapolis-based food bank Loaves and Fishes are partnering together to provide free meals for 125 LIVE members.

"We really want to bring [the members] the opportunity to eat the meal with other seniors, with other people who feel similar," said Executive Director Sylwia Bujak Oliver. "They don't have to cook for one person, they get friends. We really want them to socialize, we want them to combat the social isolation."

In addition to providing free meals to its members, 125 LIVE offers fitness amenities, gathering spaces, and personal health resources.

Vernida Maley, a volunteer sewer at 125 LIVE, said she never misses a Monday quilting session.

"Knowing that it's going to somebody that is probably going to cuddle up in it and be warm - that is the wonderful part," said Maley.

125 LIVE also offers outdoor workouts at Cascade Lake Park, family-friendly bike rides, and free aquatic classes for the community.