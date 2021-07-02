125 LIVE holds static parade display for Rochesterfest floats

ROCHESTER, Minn. - After last week's rainout of the Rochesterfest parade, participants were able to display their floats at 125 LIVE Friday.

125 Live volunteers say 200 hours -- about a month went into 125 Live’s float.

Designed by William Earl, up to a dozen volunteers worked to build.

Made from paper mache and cardboard, this float represents everything that makes up 125 Live.

125 Live executive director Sylwia Bujakoliver is also on the Rochesterfest board.

She says, “We all put a lot of hours in to make sure Rochesterfest is extremely pleasant this year especially after 2020 and we get the chance to reconnect, so offering this spot where people could display their float just felt like the right thing to do.”

And celebrating 60 years as an organization, Bujakoliver says not being able to march in the parade was a disappointment.

“I didn't want to risk that our cardboard display would get damaged, so I think in a way what else can we do - we're just going to try to display here and make sure people can admire,” she adds.

Organizers say they intended to keep up the displays all weekend, but due to weather concerns, today is the last day.

125 Live says they will hold on to this year's float and use it in next year's parade.