125 Castle Quilters want to thank the Rochester Police Department for National Law Enforcement Awareness Day

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For National Law Enforcement Awareness Day, one organization is saying 'thank you' to the Rochester Police Department.

The 125 Castle Quilters have been thanking law enforcement, veterans and countless of others for over 20 years now. The pandemic has been hard on everyone, but the organization never stopped their work of wanting to help and support others and it hasn't stopped law enforcement from serving the Med City either. The Executive Director at 125 Live, Sylwia Bujak Oliver said it's been a way for all the hard work officers do every day, they deserve to be recognized and that's what they quilters are doing. "It's very important to recognize their good work and every single group in our society that tries their best," she explained. "Especially law enforcement that's here in Rochester to protect and serve, particularly if there's a group of volunteers who feel the need to recognize them, we should be giving them a space and opportunity to say a few words of thanks."

Bujak Oliver said the 125 Castle Quilters want to honor those who put their lives on the line for us and she's thankful for a group who will voice their appreciation. "I think they've been an amazing group of local volunteers. Countless of hours, countless of energy, so many ideas," she emphasized. There are so many organizations in Rochester that have benefited from this and their hard work and volunteer hours. So I just want to say a sincere 'thank you' and I'm so grateful that we can represent them here at 125 Live."

The 125 Castle Quilters created a special quilt to hand over to the Rochester Police Department on Monday. You can watch the live presentation beginning at 10:30 a.m. on 125 Live's Facebook page.