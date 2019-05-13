Clear

122 construction causing headaches for businesses

Posted: May. 13, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Brian Tabick

MASON CITY, Iowa- Road construction on the East bound portion of Highway 122 is in full swing. Those lanes will likely remain closed until November. Until then, traffic on the West bound side is head to head causing headaches for drivers and business owners.
“The best option is to just try and get to Federal Avenue and turn down Fifth Street,” said Hardee’s Store Manager Jon Kittleson.
That’s the only way to get yourself a burger at the Highway 122 location right now. Kittlson said they’ve had to start closing their doors earlier and reducing employee hours because their customer base is down around 30%.
He said they’ve been in touch with the city and the Iowa DOT but no luck.
“Right now we are kind of just at a stalemate,” he said. “We are kind of just getting the runaround from whoever is responsible for telling us whether they can at least remove some of the barricades so west bound traffic can turn in here.”
The Iowa DOT tells KIMT removing those blockades would cause more of a safety risk.

Article Comments

