12-year-old killed in Minnesota snowmobile crash

NICOLLET, Minn. - Authorities in southern Minnesota say a 12-year-old boy from New Ulm has died in a snowmobile crash.
The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near an intersection in the city of Nicollet.
The name of the boy and details of the crash have not been released.
