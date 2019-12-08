Clear

12-year-old killed in Minnesota snowmobile crash

Happened Saturday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 8, 2019 12:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

NICOLLET, Minn. - Authorities in southern Minnesota say a 12-year-old boy from New Ulm has died in a snowmobile crash.

The Nicollet County Sheriff's Office says the crash happened around 4:45 p.m. Saturday near an intersection in the city of Nicollet.

The name of the boy and details of the crash have not been released.

