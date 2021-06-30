Clear

12-year-old diehard Vikings fan ready for open heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

His mother wants families experiencing pediatric heart disease to remain strong.

Posted: Jun 30, 2021 6:19 PM
Updated: Jun 30, 2021 7:20 PM
Posted By: Samantha Soto

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rare heart defect landed an Indiana boy - and quite possibly the biggest Minnesota Vikings fan - right here in the Med-City.

In just a few weeks, 12-year-old Brennan Perkins will undergo open-heart surgery at Mayo Clinic.

The family tells KIMT News 3 Brennan was born with a heart murmur and other heart-related medical conditions.

At just one day old, doctors diagnosed him with pulmonary stenosis and determined he had something called Ebstein anomaly - a very rare heart defect - which could lead to heart failure.

His cardiologist in Fort Wayne, Indiana mentioned Mayo Clinic to Brennan's family, and his mother Shannon Stambaugh says the doctor that will be doing surgery has performed miracles.

“When we met with Dr. Durani April, he said that he was 99 percent sure that everything would be fine, so obviously there's always some risk involved but we felt pretty confident that day that we knew we were in the best hands.”

Brennan is excited about his time in Rochester, being in the home state of the Minnesota Vikings. As a huge fan and says it would be cool to see them play someday.

His mother wants families experiencing pediatric heart disease to remain strong.

“It’s not going to be easy, you know we'll get through it, we'll pray about it, and take it one day at a time,” she says.

The family asks that you keep them in your thoughts for the procedure on July 22nd.

 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 605297

Reported Deaths: 7680
CountyCasesDeaths
Hennepin1251811787
Ramsey52559902
Dakota46908472
Anoka42841461
Washington27459292
Stearns22568226
St. Louis18160318
Scott17567138
Wright16396150
Olmsted13421102
Sherburne1203495
Carver1068448
Clay827192
Rice8213111
Blue Earth763544
Crow Wing682897
Kandiyohi669085
Chisago621452
Otter Tail587185
Benton583198
Goodhue484074
Douglas476081
Mower471333
Winona461652
Itasca460764
Isanti440864
McLeod432261
Morrison425162
Nobles408350
Beltrami408162
Steele398318
Polk389272
Becker387056
Lyon364054
Carlton353857
Freeborn347533
Pine335023
Nicollet331545
Mille Lacs311955
Brown308040
Le Sueur297626
Cass286832
Todd286533
Meeker263743
Waseca238523
Martin235433
Roseau211321
Wabasha20793
Hubbard196741
Dodge18773
Renville183046
Redwood176740
Houston174716
Cottonwood167124
Wadena163823
Fillmore157610
Faribault156019
Chippewa153938
Pennington153820
Kanabec146928
Sibley146810
Aitkin139037
Watonwan13579
Rock128619
Jackson122812
Pipestone116626
Yellow Medicine115020
Pope11306
Murray107110
Swift107018
Koochiching95818
Stevens92511
Clearwater89016
Marshall88817
Lake83320
Wilkin83313
Lac qui Parle75622
Big Stone6054
Grant5948
Lincoln5843
Mahnomen5659
Norman5489
Kittson49022
Unassigned48793
Red Lake4017
Traverse3775
Lake of the Woods3453
Cook1720

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Cases: 371741

Reported Deaths: 6073
CountyCasesDeaths
Polk58324642
Linn21279340
Scott20326249
Black Hawk16283315
Woodbury15249230
Johnson1463785
Dubuque13535211
Dallas1130199
Pottawattamie11240175
Story1072548
Warren584792
Clinton561793
Cerro Gordo554797
Webster519194
Sioux517874
Muscatine4888106
Marshall488376
Des Moines468673
Wapello4343122
Buena Vista427340
Jasper421473
Plymouth403181
Lee383857
Marion366176
Jones301157
Henry295237
Bremer289062
Carroll287152
Crawford268741
Boone268534
Benton261455
Washington257451
Dickinson249444
Mahaska232851
Jackson225242
Clay216827
Kossuth216366
Tama212471
Delaware211143
Winneshiek199935
Page194522
Buchanan194234
Cedar192423
Hardin188344
Fayette187443
Wright186640
Hamilton182051
Harrison180173
Clayton171257
Butler166735
Madison164719
Mills164224
Floyd163842
Cherokee159938
Lyon159741
Poweshiek157136
Allamakee152952
Hancock150534
Iowa150024
Winnebago144631
Calhoun139113
Cass139155
Grundy137633
Emmet135941
Jefferson133635
Shelby131737
Sac130920
Union130135
Louisa129949
Appanoose129149
Mitchell126743
Chickasaw125117
Franklin123623
Guthrie123432
Humboldt120026
Palo Alto113523
Howard105122
Montgomery103638
Clarke101324
Keokuk97132
Monroe96432
Unassigned9630
Ida91735
Adair87632
Pocahontas85822
Davis85325
Monona83631
Osceola78917
Greene78111
Lucas78023
Worth7628
Taylor66812
Fremont62710
Decatur6209
Van Buren56518
Ringgold56424
Wayne54523
Audubon53411
Adams3484
Rochester
Clear
72° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 72°
Mason City
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 85° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Albert Lea
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 82° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 73°
Austin
Partly Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 83° Lo: 63°
Feels Like: 75°
Charles City
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 84° Lo: 62°
Feels Like: 73°
Sunshine and heat arrives for the 4th of July weekend
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Structure fire in NW Rochester

Image

Improving Neighborhood Parks

Image

Rochester Blood Drive

Image

Child Pornography Charges

Image

Rochester House Fire 2nd Live Hit

Image

Rochester House Fire

Image

Clear Lake 4th of July celebration kicks off today

Image

Eviction moratorium upheld by SCOTUS

Image

Open heart surgery with the heart of a Viking

Image

The Rochesterfest Parade is rescheduled

Community Events