12-year-old diehard Vikings fan ready for open heart surgery at Mayo Clinic

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A rare heart defect landed an Indiana boy - and quite possibly the biggest Minnesota Vikings fan - right here in the Med-City.

In just a few weeks, 12-year-old Brennan Perkins will undergo open-heart surgery at Mayo Clinic.

The family tells KIMT News 3 Brennan was born with a heart murmur and other heart-related medical conditions.

At just one day old, doctors diagnosed him with pulmonary stenosis and determined he had something called Ebstein anomaly - a very rare heart defect - which could lead to heart failure.

His cardiologist in Fort Wayne, Indiana mentioned Mayo Clinic to Brennan's family, and his mother Shannon Stambaugh says the doctor that will be doing surgery has performed miracles.

“When we met with Dr. Durani April, he said that he was 99 percent sure that everything would be fine, so obviously there's always some risk involved but we felt pretty confident that day that we knew we were in the best hands.”

Brennan is excited about his time in Rochester, being in the home state of the Minnesota Vikings. As a huge fan and says it would be cool to see them play someday.

His mother wants families experiencing pediatric heart disease to remain strong.

“It’s not going to be easy, you know we'll get through it, we'll pray about it, and take it one day at a time,” she says.

The family asks that you keep them in your thoughts for the procedure on July 22nd.