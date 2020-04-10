OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - There are 12 new cases of COVID-19 in Olmsted County. That brings the total number to 126.

66 of those cases are fully recovered and the number of deaths still sits at 2.

There are 18 clusters in the county. A cluster is 2 or more people living in a household or working together, or otherwise having close contact with a confirmed case. Olmsted County Public Health officials say clusters are common and expected.

"Public health follows up with these known cases and conducts contact tracing. This helps to identify others who may have been in contact with an infected person and potentially identify new cases, and identify others before they have become infected," said Kari Ethreim with Olmsted County Public Health.