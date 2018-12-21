Clear
12 days of pizza are helping 12 local families

Pizza Ranch and Security Bank Minnesota are partnering to combat food insecurity over the holidays.

Posted: Dec. 21, 2018 6:18 PM
Updated: Dec. 21, 2018 6:38 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Pizza Ranch and Security Bank Minnesota are partnering to provide coupons for 12 families for 12 days over the holidays. The goal is to combat food insecurity while schools are out of session during Christmas break and families can't rely on their children receiving free or reduced cost lunch every day.

Each coupon is worth one large pizza or an 8-piece chicken meal. Pizza Ranch and Security Bank are splitting the costs of the meals. Families have between December 20 and January 14 to use their coupons.

Pastor George Marin of Grace Christian Church chose the 12 families. They'll remain anonymous to the bank and restaurant. "Some of these families were large families, so one pizza or 8 pieces of chicken is gonna be a small drop in the bucket for them but it's still gonna be a huge blessing," he says.

