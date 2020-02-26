Clear

12 Iowans now being monitored for the coronavirus

Five more than reported on Monday.

Posted: Feb 26, 2020
Updated: Feb 26, 2020 2:41 PM
Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – 12 people are now being monitored for the coronavirus in Iowa.

The state’s Department of Public Health says the 12 people being monitored as of Wednesday are not showing any symptoms of the COVID-19 virus which began in China and has now spread to several nations across the world. On Monday, state health officials said there were seven people in Iowa being monitored for the virus.

30 people in the state have completed health monitoring for the virus and two individuals were actually tested for the disease. Results showed they did not have the virus.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says there are currently no cases of COVID-19 in the United States which have been passed from person to person. All such cases involve people who contracted the disease outside the U.S. State health officials say the immediate risk from COVID-19 is low.

Anyone who has returned from mainland China since February 3 is being asked to fill out a health survey, which can be done by clicking here.

