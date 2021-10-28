11th Annual Young Authors, Young Artists Conference exposes middle schoolers to the arts

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Thursday Southeast Service Cooperative held its 11th Annual Young Authors, Young Artists Conference for middle schoolers across Southeast Minnesota. At Woodland Lake Meeting Center, students in grades 6th through 8th were able to attend four different presentations and learn from authors, poets, illustrators, and more.

Students learned new writing techniques, painting skills, and even origami art.

The conference started because after elementary-age students were still wanting to come back and participate.

Organizers say many students love the arts, and this is a way for students to get more exposure and seek more artistic opportunities.

The hope is that students who have a passion for the arts are able to excel in that passion or discover a new passion.

6th grader, Gwen, tells KIMT, “It gave me a different point of view at how different people do drawing and arts that they do because a lot of people have different methods, and they're all good methods in a way.” She adds, “I’m really happy and honored that I got to come because I know how to draw, but I’m not the best - and I'm really happy I get to have this experience because it doesn't come around all the time.”

145 middle schoolers had the chance to participate in today's Young Artists, Young Authors.

The next Young Artists, Young Authors Conference will be in May for elementary students.