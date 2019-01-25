Clear
11th Annual Project Community Connect

The event connects people with resources they need.

Posted: Jan. 25, 2019 6:08 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - For the 11th year, the Homeless Community Network of Olmsted County hosted Project Community Connect at the Rochester Regional Sports Center. "All it takes is one emergency, one issue that comes up, a medical issue, a car repair, that can get a person or a family behind," explains Larry More with the Homeless Community Network.

A variety of services in the area set up booths to connect with people and people dropping by also were able to take advantage of free services such as a haircut, medical attention, a new pair of shoes, and a hot meal.

