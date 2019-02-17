11th annual Martin Luther King Jr. poetry contest

ROCHESTER, Minn.-For over a decade the Rochester Diversity Council hold an annual event, called the Martin Luther King Junior Poetry Contest

The contest looks to shed light on diversity in our area.

Saturday, inside the Children’s Museum the winners of the contest read their poems aloud.

Children from third grade all the way to seniors in high school were awarded.

Caitlyn Benitez won third place in the six thru eighth grade category.

She tells KIMT she wrote a poem from her experience.

“It's about people from all around the world who come to America and then stay there as their home,” she said.

