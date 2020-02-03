Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

11-year-old charged after threat to Bremer County school

Law enforcement found the threats were not credible.

Posted: Feb 3, 2020 3:59 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DENVER, Iowa – Authorities say there was not real dangers after threats against a Bremer County middle school.

The Denver Police Department says it got a report Saturday afternoon of threatening text messages to a Denver middle school student. The threats are described as being “violent” and suggesting that something could happened at Denver Middle School this week.

Police and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigation and found the texts came from an 11-year-old female. The threats were determined to not be credible but the female will be referred to Juvenile Court Services on a charge of 1st degree harassment.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 18°
Albert Lea
Overcast
28° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 12°
Feels Like: 17°
Austin
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 21°
Charles City
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: 18°
Rochester
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 11°
Feels Like: 17°
Temperatures cool back to normal this week
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Biden in Iowa

Image

YMCA Moves Into New Building

Image

Sanders in Iowa

Image

Improving your heart health

Image

Sara's Midday Forecast - Monday

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Why the Caucuses matter in MN

Image

Breaking down the Iowa Caucuses

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: After a weekend warm-up, cooler air returns

Image

Sean Weather 2/2

Community Events