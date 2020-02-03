11-year-old charged after threat to Bremer County school

DENVER, Iowa – Authorities say there was not real dangers after threats against a Bremer County middle school.

The Denver Police Department says it got a report Saturday afternoon of threatening text messages to a Denver middle school student. The threats are described as being “violent” and suggesting that something could happened at Denver Middle School this week.

Police and the Bremer County Sheriff’s Office investigation and found the texts came from an 11-year-old female. The threats were determined to not be credible but the female will be referred to Juvenile Court Services on a charge of 1st degree harassment.