11 people rescued from northeast Iowa river

Family group stranded on an island in the Upper Iowa River.

Posted: Jun 12, 2019 9:06 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CHIMNEY ROCK PARK, Iowa – The Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office says 11 kayakers had to be rescued Tuesday after getting stranded on an island in the Upper Iowa River.

A call came in around 1:50 pm of 11 people trapped on and island near Chimney Rock Park. The Sheriff’s Office says one of the kayakers had overturned, lost their kayak, and was handing onto tree branches.

Decorah Fire and Rescue crews used a drone to locate the group and got them to safety. Iowa DNR and DOT enforcement also assisted at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says the kayakers were family members ranging in age from 6 to 71 years old.

