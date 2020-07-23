11 hurt, three seriously, in Goodhue County rollover

GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. – Eleven people were sent to the hospital after a one-vehicle rollover just before 2 am.

It happened Thursday on Highway 52 in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol says a Chevy Express van was northbound when it went off the road approaching the Highway 60 intersection near Zumbrota and crashed.

The driver, Derek R. Burress, 41 of Baraboo, Wisconsin, was not injured but 11 passengers were hurt and taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

Suffering life-threatening injuries were:

Rudy D. Gingerich, 40 of Blue River, WI.

Rudy J. Gingerich, 21 of Blue River, WI.

Sarah Lambright, 33 of Pardeeville, WI.

Suffering non-life-threatening injuries were:

Rachael A. Bontrager, 21 of Boscobel, WI.

Daniel J. Gingerich, 25 of Blue River, WI.

John D. Gingerich, 49 of Blue River, WI.

Katie R. Gingerich, 48 of Blue River, WI.

Nelson R. Gingerich, 18 of Boscobel, WI.

Sarah E. Gingerich, 39 of Blue River, WI.

Orpha D. Lambright, 56 of Pardeeville, WI.

Williams C. Lambright, 50 of Pardeeville, WI.

The State Patrol says there was also an infant and a 17-year-old male passenger in the van. The infant is described as not being hurt and any injuries to the 17-year-old have not been released. The State Patrol says only the driver, Derek Burress, and one passenger, John Gingerich, were wearing their seat belts.

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, Zumbrota police and fire, Zumbrota Ambulance, Cannon Falls Ambulance, Mayo Clinic Ambulance, and Mayo One assisted with this accident.