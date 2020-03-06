11 Iowans now being monitored for coronavirus

DES MOINES, Iowa – 11 people in Iowa are being now monitored for COVID-19, the coronavirus.

The state’s Department of Public Health says the people being monitored are not showing any symptoms of the disease, which has infected thousands around the world and one person in Minnesota. 40 people in Iowa have so far undergone such monitoring.

17 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday. 15 of those tests have come back negative and results are pending on two.

The Iowa Department of Public Health says the immediate health risk to Iowans from COVID-19 remains low.