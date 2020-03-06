DES MOINES, Iowa – 11 people in Iowa are being now monitored for COVID-19, the coronavirus.
The state’s Department of Public Health says the people being monitored are not showing any symptoms of the disease, which has infected thousands around the world and one person in Minnesota. 40 people in Iowa have so far undergone such monitoring.
17 people in the state have been tested for COVID-19 as of Friday. 15 of those tests have come back negative and results are pending on two.
The Iowa Department of Public Health says the immediate health risk to Iowans from COVID-19 remains low.
Related Content
- 11 Iowans now being monitored for coronavirus
- 12 Iowans now being monitored for the coronavirus
- Iowans warned about investment frauds related to coronavirus
- Coronavirus: North Iowans share what they've witnessed abroad
- North Iowans receive environmental honors
- Mayo Clinic on alert, monitoring deadly new coronavirus
- Olmsted County monitors coronavirus; spread of virus locally is low
- NE Iowans crash in SE Minnesota
Scroll for more content...