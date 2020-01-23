Clear
10th annual gala for autism awareness

This year the RT Autism Awareness Foundation is hosting its 10th annual gala called "Until All the Pieces Fit."

Posted: Jan 23, 2020 3:46 PM
Posted By: Jessica Bringe

ROCHESTER, Minn. - This weekend you'll have the chance to win some great prizes while helping raise awareness for autism.

Attendees will be able to win raffle prizes ranging from Fiddelhead coffee tastings, Guthrie Theater tickets, and artwork.

There will also be live music and a silent auction. This year the funds will go towards equipment upgrades for Project Lifesave which is a program aimed at bringing loved ones with autism home if they wander away.

Executive director Elizabeth Mangan said, "It's a need that's unfortunately not going away with the autism diagnosis being 1 in 59 we'll probably still continue to see this great need for Project Lifesaver."

The goal is to raise $100,000 or more. 

Doors open at the Rochester International event center at 5pm for VIP guest and 6pm for all others.

