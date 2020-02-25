Clear

$10M judgment to stand against Iowa man acquitted in mom's death

A judge has again ruled that a $10 million civil trial verdict holding a man responsible for his mother's death will stand although the man was acquitted after a criminal trial on a murder charge.

Marion County Judge Martha Mertz released her decision Monday in the case against Jason Carter.

Marion County Judge Martha Mertz released her decision Monday in the case against Jason Carter.

The civil verdict ordered him to pay the money to his mother's estate.

His father had filed a wrongful death lawsuit against his son, saying Jason fatally shot Shirley Carter in June 2015 to gain access to his parents' assets. In March a jury found Jason Carter not guilty of the murder charge.

