$10M, 113-unit apartment complex proposed for downtown Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City mayor Bill Schickel is calling a $10M, four-story apartment complex that is being proposed for downtown Mason City “one of the first major spinoffs” of the River City Renaissance Project.
Related: More on the River City Renaissance Project.
Schickel announced Monday that Talon Development, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is proposing the project that would bring a four-story, 113-unit apartment complex to downtown.
Schickel said it would be located in the overflow parking lot south of Southbridge Mall.
The city council is expected to set a public hearing date during Tuesday’s council meeting.
