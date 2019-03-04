Clear
$10M, 113-unit apartment complex proposed for downtown Mason City

It would be located in the overflow parking lot south of Southbridge Mall.

Posted: Mar. 4, 2019 11:14 AM
Updated: Mar. 4, 2019 11:17 AM

MASON CITY, Iowa – Mason City mayor Bill Schickel is calling a $10M, four-story apartment complex that is being proposed for downtown Mason City “one of the first major spinoffs” of the River City Renaissance Project.

Schickel announced Monday that Talon Development, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, is proposing the project that would bring a four-story, 113-unit apartment complex to downtown.
Schickel said it would be located in the overflow parking lot south of Southbridge Mall.
The city council is expected to set a public hearing date during Tuesday’s council meeting.

