$100k goes to 55 Rochester-area innovators

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 55 local businesses will share $100,000 as they look to emerge from Minnesota’s pandemic lockdown.

The City of Rochester and Destination Medical Center donated the money to the “Keep It Local COVID-19 Innovators Grant Program. It was distributed among the recipients to collaborate on new technology or business models in response to the coronavirus.

To see a list of grant recipients, click here.

Some of the money went to the Rochester Art Center to team up with 3D Virtual REALty to create a virtual tour of its gallery.

"Access is an issue we continually consider, but now more than ever, we are thinking about how visitors can engage with this project safely in different ways," says Kali Morrison of the Rochester Art Center. "With these grant funds, we are excited to try something new and capture the exhibition [through] a 3D virtual gallery with the intention of sharing to a wider audience in a time when some may not be able to safely or comfortably leave their home."

Another example is Med City FC, which got a grant to produce soccer technique training videos with Fagan Studios.

“Through this grant, we'll be able to create valuable, professionally edited video content that will live long beyond this summer and reach far beyond the borders of Rochester and southeastern Minnesota," says Med City FC general manager and co-owner Frank Spaeth.