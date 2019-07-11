$100,000 Austin drug bust sends one man to prison

AUSTIN, Minn. – Two guilty pleas result in only one prison sentence for a major Austin drug bust.

Police say they arrested Jean Michael Miranda-Sanchez, 25 of Austin, and Rodolfo Alonso Portillo, 32 of Rochester, on May 10, 2018, after the two picked up a package containing five pounds of methamphetamine and one pound of cocaine.

Authorities say the drugs were worth about $100,000 and the package had been sent from California to the Minneapolis airport and then to an address on East Oakland Avenue.

Miranda-Sanchez pleaded guilty to 2nd degree drug possession and was sentenced Thursday in Mower County District Court to 10 years of supervised probation and a $1,200 fine.

Three state charges of 1st degree drug possession were dismissed against Portillo because he was indicted in federal court and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute meth and cocaine. Portillo was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release.