$10,000 in damage by vandals in Byron this summer

BYRON, Minn. - The City of Byron is noticing more vandalism on city property this summer compared to previous summers. There's graffiti on the water tower and two damaged playground slides, to name a few problems from the past few months.

The city estimates the city has suffered $10,000 in damage by vandals.

"we're just trying to bring attention to the fact that parents need to know where their children are... If you see something, say something because every time we spend time and money on vandalism, then it costs money for the tax payers," says City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft.

"While our deputies do patrol the parks, we have not had any luck in catching those responsible for the damage. We will continue to patrol the park and other parks in Byron and someday, the violators luck will run out. When that day comes, we will investigate further to see if those individuals, when caught, are responsible for previous damage incidents. If they are, they will be criminally charged accordingly," says the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.