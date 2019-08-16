Clear
BREAKING NEWS Railroad officer who shot subject in Mason City will not be indicted Full Story

$10,000 in damage by vandals in Byron this summer

If you see someone damaging property in Byron, call the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Posted: Aug 16, 2019 6:54 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

BYRON, Minn. - The City of Byron is noticing more vandalism on city property this summer compared to previous summers. There's graffiti on the water tower and two damaged playground slides, to name a few problems from the past few months.

The city estimates the city has suffered $10,000 in damage by vandals.

"we're just trying to bring attention to the fact that parents need to know where their children are... If you see something, say something because every time we spend time and money on vandalism, then it costs money for the tax payers," says City Administrator Mary Blair-Hoeft.

"While our deputies do patrol the parks, we have not had any luck in catching those responsible for the damage. We will continue to patrol the park and other parks in Byron and someday, the violators luck will run out. When that day comes, we will investigate further to see if those individuals, when caught, are responsible for previous damage incidents. If they are, they will be criminally charged accordingly," says the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
71° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 56°
Feels Like: 71°
Albert Lea
Clear
70° wxIcon
Hi: 76° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 70°
Austin
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 58°
Feels Like: 73°
Charles City
Clear
68° wxIcon
Hi: 78° Lo: 55°
Feels Like: 68°
Rochester
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 57°
Feels Like: 67°
Tracking warmer weather and another chance for weekend storms
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chris Gives the Forecast with Tacos

Image

JULY 2019 was hot

Image

Chris Likes that TexMex

Image

Countdown to Kickoff: Stewartville Tigers

Image

Vandalism in Byron

Image

Ag Tech Talk

Image

Joice Library gets State funding

Image

Pet First Aid and CPR

Image

Law Enforcement Raises Money for Special Olympics

Image

Transit Circulator

Community Events