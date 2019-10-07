Clear

$10,000 grant for Central Springs High School

Money will support the school's STEM efforts.

Posted: Oct 7, 2019 12:51 PM
Updated: Oct 7, 2019 1:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANLY, Iowa – Central Springs High School has won a $10,000 grant from America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.

The money is part of a nationwide contest that has awarded over $2.3 million in 2019 to rural school seeking to enhance their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) progams.

Central Springs says it will use the money to update the school’s engines curriculum with new, diverse types of small engines, and purchase new tools and equipment that are foundational to the job force of the 21st century small engine mechanic.

“America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education is a unique program because farmers play an important role throughout the process, from nominating schools to selecting the grant winners,” said Al Mitchell, President, Bayer Fund. “With the incredible support of local farmers, countless grant-winning schools have shared with us how Grow Rural Education funds have made their STEM programs more engaging and, in several instances, positively impacted test scores.”
Bayer Fund sponsors America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 68° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 66°
Albert Lea
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 64°
Austin
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 47°
Feels Like: 66°
Charles City
Clear
66° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 66°
Rochester
Clear
64° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 64°
Prepare for some beautiful fall weather.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

My Money: Options for debt consolidation

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

${item.thumbnail.title}

StormTeam 3: Is snow back in the forecast?

Image

Weather forecast 10/6

Image

Dan Feehan kicks off campaign with rally

Image

Bounce Day prepares Rochester community for disaster

Image

Firearm safety class teaches youth

Image

RCTC wins fifth straight, defeats Fon Du Lac

Image

Grizzlies explode for three goals in the first; defeat Coulee Region

Image

Community Coat Drive looking for donations

Community Events