$10,000 grant for Central Springs High School

MANLY, Iowa – Central Springs High School has won a $10,000 grant from America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.

The money is part of a nationwide contest that has awarded over $2.3 million in 2019 to rural school seeking to enhance their science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) progams.

Central Springs says it will use the money to update the school’s engines curriculum with new, diverse types of small engines, and purchase new tools and equipment that are foundational to the job force of the 21st century small engine mechanic.

“America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education is a unique program because farmers play an important role throughout the process, from nominating schools to selecting the grant winners,” said Al Mitchell, President, Bayer Fund. “With the incredible support of local farmers, countless grant-winning schools have shared with us how Grow Rural Education funds have made their STEM programs more engaging and, in several instances, positively impacted test scores.”

Bayer Fund sponsors America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education.