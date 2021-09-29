100-year sentence handed down for Floyd County sex abuse

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – Sexually abuse in Floyd County has resulted in a 100-year prison sentence.

Joshua David Knutson, 41 of Clarksville, was arrested in October 2020 and charged with four counts of second-degree sex abuse and one count of incest. Authorities say the abuse took place between 2009 and 2012 and involved a juvenile victim.

Knutson pleaded not guilty and a non-jury trial was held in April. The judge then returned a verdict of guilty on all charges in June.

Knutson has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for each count of second-degree sex abuse and five years in prison for the incest charge. The 25-year sentences will be served consecutively for a total of 100 years, while the five-year sentence will be served at the same time.

Court documents state Knutson must serve at least 70% of his sex abuse sentences before being eligible for parole.