100% of RCTC nursing students pass their national exam

ROCHESTER, Minn. – 100 percent of the Registered Nurse candidates in the associate degree program at Rochester Community and Technical College (RCTC) have passed their National County of State Boards of Nursing exam on their first try.

The test was taken between October 1 and December 31 in 2020. RCTC says it is one of five associated degree nursing programs in Minnesota to get a 100 percent pass rate.

In addition, 100 percent of RCTC’s practical nurse candidates passed their national exam on their first attempt during this same time period, one of only seven such programs in the state to do so.