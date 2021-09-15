100 mph pursuit through Floyd County sends Cedar Rapids woman to prison

CHARLES CITY, Iowa – A 100 mile per hour chase that ended in drug charges is sending a woman to prison.

Amber Marie Sheppard, 37 of Cedar Rapids, pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, eluding, and driving while barred. She’s been sentenced to 10 years behind bars.

Law enforcement says Sheppard was driving on Highway 27 in Floyd County around 9:45 pm on New Year’s Eve and sped away from an attempted traffic stop. Court documents state Sheppard led authorities on a 100 mph chase north on Highway 28 and then south on Shadow Avenue before being apprehended.

Investigators say about 7.5 grams of methamphetamine and five needles were found in Sheppard’s vehicle.