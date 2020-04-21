100 mph chase from Minnesota into Iowa sends St. Paul man to prison

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A Twin Cities man who led authorities on a 100 mile per hour cross-border chase got probation in Iowa but he’s not as lucky in Minnesota.

Ryan Joseph Amabile, 30 of St. Paul, was sentenced Tuesday in Freeborn County District Court to four years and three months in prison, with credit for 134 days already served. Amabile must also pay $8,537.50 in restitution.

Amabile pleaded guilty to 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon and fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle. Authorities say the pursuit on September 25, 2019, started in Freeborn County and crossed into Worth County, Iowa, with Amabile trying to hit an Albert Lea squad car. He was also accused of showing off a handgun, and trying to carjack a vehicle on Highway 105 after ditching his first vehicle. Amabile surrendered after a Freeborn County deputy fired three shots at him.

He pleaded guilty in Worth County to 1st degree theft and was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.