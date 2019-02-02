100 mph chase ends in Floyd County ditch

FLOYD COUNTY, Iowa – An Iowa City man is arrested after a 100 mile per hour chase in Floyd County.

The Sheriff’s Office says it tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding around 6:47 pm Friday in the 2600 block of Highway 14. The vehicle refused to stop and sped away from deputies, reaching over 100 mph, before going into a ditch in the 2100 block of 210th Street.

No injuries are reported.

Wayne Watson, 55, is accused of felony eluding, OWI-2nd offense, driving while license revoked, excessive speed, open container, and driving on the wrong side of a divided highway. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says other charges are pending.

The Iowa State Patrol, Nora Springs Police Department, and Charles City Police Department assisted with this pusuit.