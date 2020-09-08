'100 Deadliest Days' over in Minnesota, state sees decrease in DWI arrests

ROCHESTER, Minn. - It's the end of the 100 Deadliest Days on Minnesota roads, that's the stretch of summer travel between Memorial Day and Labor Day.

We're still waiting on final numbers from Minnesota safety officials, but the pandemic is providing some new trends for drivers.

Minnesota State Patrol says there was a decreased in DWI arrests for both Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends compared to last year.

Fewer vehicles on the road has meant fewer impaired drivers. However, fewer vehicles on the road has also meant increased speeds which proves to be dangerous, even deadly.

"We've had a lot of speeds pretty much on a daily basis stopping cars for over 100 miles per hour," Sgt. Troy Christianson said. "So with fewer vehicles on the road, it seems like vehicles tend to drive faster. When they drive faster, the crashes are more violent and usually have more severe injuries if not death in these types of crashes."

When it comes to safety on the roads, Minnesota State Patrol reminds people to slow down wear your seat belt, and take advantage of ride shares if you've been drinking.

There will be extra seat belt enforcement on Minnesota roads September 18-30.