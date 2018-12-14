Clear
BREAKING NEWS: Update: 5 transported - including 3 students - after bus slid into field south of Austin Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

10 year sentence upheld for Mason City burglar

Montez Guise Montez Guise

Iowa Supreme Court reverses ruling by the state Court of Appeals.

Posted: Dec. 14, 2018 11:08 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

DES MOINES, Iowa – The sentence of a North Iowa burglar is upheld by the state’s Supreme Court.

Montez Javon Lamont Guise, 27 of Mason City, was arrested in January 2017 after law enforcement said he forced his way into a Mason City home on New Year’s Eve and physically prevented two people inside from leaving. Montez eventually pleaded guilty to 2nd degree burglary and a false imprisonment charge was dismissed.

In March 2017, the District Court judge ignored a plea deal that called for Guise to receive a suspended sentence and instead gave him up to 10 years in prison. As part of the sentencing, an Iowa Revised Risk assessment was done of Guise and recommended he be supervised at “an intensive level.” Guise argued the judge should not have used that evaluation at his sentencing.

The Iowa Court of Appeals agreed the risk assessment should not have been used and vacated Guise’s sentence. The Iowa Supreme Court reversed that decision Friday, stating the judge was allowed to consider the assessment because Guise did not object to it at his sentencing, and reinstated his 10 year prison sentence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 13°
Feels Like: 23°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 34°
Rochester
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 23°
Sunny skies, overnight fog, and above average temps on the way for the weekend.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Mayo recreates historic Christmas decorations

Image

Thursday's basketball highlights and rankings.

Image

Your Friday KIMT StormTeam 3 Forecast

Image

Synagogue flag

Image

Coping with memory loss

Image

Salvation Army not meeting goal

Image

Preps for Pre-K

Image

Meals on Wheels Forms New Partnership

Image

University of Minnesota President Candidate

Image

Empowering rural Iowa

Community Events