10-year sentence for Hancock County drug dealer

GARNER, Iowa – A plea deal has mean prison for a Britt man accused of drug activity all over Iowa.

Richard Lee, 52, was pulled over in November 2019 and law enforcement said four grams of methamphetamine, $900 in cash, and a cell phone belonging to Lee was found in the vehicle. Investigators said a search of the phone indicated Lee would make multiple trips to pick up one to two ounces of meth and arrange drug deals with numerous individuals.

Authorities say Lee was delivering meth to someone in Britt the night he was pulled over.

Lee pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth and was sentenced Thursday in Hancock County District Court to up to 10 years behind bars, with credit for time served.