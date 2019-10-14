ROCHESTER, Minn. - Yesterday, on October 10th, or 10-10, a litter of 10 puppies were born at Paws and Claws Humane Society. Paws and Claws is brainstorming names for them and is considering the word "ten" in 10 different languages.
There are now 40 puppies at Paws and Claws Humane Society. That's a lot of tiny mouths to feed. To help, Paws and Claws Humane Society is asking for wet and dry puppy food or monetary donations.
"Puppies and nursing mothers need to be on puppy food. Puppies should be on puppy food for the first year of their life, and they eat a lot, so keeping puppy food at the shelter is probably our greatest need right now," says director Tanya Johnson.
The pack of puppies is also a reminder of the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.
Related Content
- 10 puppies born on 10-10 make 40 puppies at Paws and Claws Humane Society
- Puppy born with upside down paws undergoes surgery
- First Alliance Credit Union donates 2,000 lbs of pet food to Paws and Claws Humane Society
- 7 samoyed puppies moved from Humane Society of North Iowa
- National Puppy Day
- Puppy thief sentenced to jail
- Hearing set for owner of Worth County "puppy mill"
- Lawsuit accuses Britt agency of being a "puppy-laundering" ring
- America is running out of White Claw hard seltzer
- Is the White Claw shortage impacting our area?