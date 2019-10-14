Clear

10 puppies born on 10-10 make 40 puppies at Paws and Claws Humane Society

The pack of puppies is a reminder of the importance of spaying and neutering your pets.

Posted: Oct 14, 2019 9:12 AM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Yesterday, on October 10th, or 10-10, a litter of 10 puppies were born at Paws and Claws Humane Society. Paws and Claws is brainstorming names for them and is considering the word "ten" in 10 different languages.

There are now 40 puppies at Paws and Claws Humane Society. That's a lot of tiny mouths to feed. To help, Paws and Claws Humane Society is asking for wet and dry puppy food or monetary donations.

"Puppies and nursing mothers need to be on puppy food. Puppies should be on puppy food for the first year of their life, and they eat a lot, so keeping puppy food at the shelter is probably our greatest need right now," says director Tanya Johnson.

