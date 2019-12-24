Clear
10% of Americans procrastinating holiday shopping

According to Statista - 10% of U.S. shoppers had not started shopping for holiday gifts as of December 23rd.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 6:41 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - According to Statista - 10% of U.S. shoppers had not started shopping for holiday gifts as of December 23rd.

KIMT spoke to customers and the general manager at the Rochester JCPenny about last-minute shopping.

"They're coming in for those last minute gifts that they either forgot or realized they didn't pick up somewhere... We also get those shoppers that they're already off for the holiday and they're out browsing for the good deals and bargains," explains general manager Mark Turaney.

"I try to get it done like maybe months before. I got a lot of stuff done months before and now I'm just doing the last minute things like getting food and getting a couple of gifts," says Nina Nicholson, a shopper.

