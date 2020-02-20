ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu has claimed 10 more lives in Minnesota.
For more Minnesota news, click here.
The Department of Health’s weekly report says 58 people have died for flu-related reasons as of February 15. That’s up from 48 as of February 8 and the number of child deaths has gone from one to two. Another 307 people were hospitalized for influenza, bringing the season’s total to 2,362.
If present trends hold, Minnesota could see the fewest deaths but the third highest number of hospitalizations in the last six years. The state could also have the second or third highest number of flu outbreaks in schools. Another 60 such outbreaks were reported for the week ending February 15, raising the season total to 762.
The overwhelming majority of hospitalizations for influenza are in the Twin Cities and central Minnesota but southeastern Minnesota has the third highest number of such cases.
Map courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Health.
Related Content
- 10 more flu-related deaths reported in Minnesota
- Season's first flu-related child death reported in Minnesota
- Four flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- Two flu-related deaths reported in Iowa
- Minnesota reports first death of flu season
- Six more flu deaths reported in MInnesota
- Minnesota reports 7th flu death of season
- 8th flu death reported in Minnesota
- 43 flu-related deaths in Minnesota this season
- UPDATE: Flu-related deaths spike in Iowa