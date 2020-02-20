Clear

10 more flu-related deaths reported in Minnesota

State still on pace to have one of the lowest death totals in years.

Posted: Feb 20, 2020 1:26 PM
Updated: Feb 20, 2020 1:29 PM
Mike Bunge

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The flu has claimed 10 more lives in Minnesota.

The Department of Health’s weekly report says 58 people have died for flu-related reasons as of February 15. That’s up from 48 as of February 8 and the number of child deaths has gone from one to two. Another 307 people were hospitalized for influenza, bringing the season’s total to 2,362.

If present trends hold, Minnesota could see the fewest deaths but the third highest number of hospitalizations in the last six years. The state could also have the second or third highest number of flu outbreaks in schools. Another 60 such outbreaks were reported for the week ending February 15, raising the season total to 762.

The overwhelming majority of hospitalizations for influenza are in the Twin Cities and central Minnesota but southeastern Minnesota has the third highest number of such cases.

Map courtesy of the Minnesota Department of Public Health.

