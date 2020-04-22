10 more Iowa prison inmates test positive for coronavirus

CORALVILLE, Iowa – Ten more Iowa prison inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Iowa Department of Corrections and the Iowa Department of Public Health have begun expanded testing at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center (IMCC) in Coralville after the first positive test on Friday. 69 tests have been done since Tuesday. 10 inmates have tested positive, 48 have tested negative, and 11 tests are still pending.

Four IMCC staff members have also been tested for COVID-19 and an additional 150 tests will be conducted on staff and inmates.

"The members of the IMCC team have and continue to do everything possible to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19,” says Corrections Department Director Beth Skinner. “The expanded testing they are conducting will be an essential part of helping us solve this problem. By knowing who to isolate, whether they are asymptomatic or not, we will be able to help reduce the spread at the prison."

The Department of Corrections says it has implemented a prison-wide restricted movement and are currently conducting a deep-cleaning of the affected unit. Staff continue expanding efforts to separate healthy inmates from those that have tested positive. The IMCC has also suspended all non-medical admissions and transfers at this time. The Department of Corrections says the vast majority of inmates show no symptoms at this time and they will continue to be medically isolated and monitored for any medical needs as they recover.

"We plan to continue to expand testing with staff and inmates to have as much information as possible as we work to fight the impacts of this virus,” says Director Skinner. “I want Iowans to know that the courageous men and women of this department are working day and night to keep our prisons as safe as possible."