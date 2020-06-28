Clear

10 million coronavirus cases confirmed worldwide

Poland and France to hold pandemic-delayed elections.

Posted: Jun 28, 2020 10:19 AM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROME (AP) — Worldwide confirmed coronavirus infections hit the 10 million mark Sunday as voters in Poland and France went to the polls for virus-delayed elections.

New clusters of cases at a Swiss nightclub and in the central English city of Leicester showed that the virus was still circulating widely in Europe, though not with the rapidly growing infection rate seen in parts of the U.S., Latin America and India.

Wearing mandatory masks, social distancing in lines and carrying their own pens to sign voting registers, French voters cast ballots in a second round of municipal elections. Poles also wore masks and used hand sanitizer, and some in virus-hit areas were told to mail in their ballots to avoid further contagion.

“I didn’t go and vote the first time around because I am elderly and I got scared,” said Fanny Barouh as she voted in a Paris school.

While concern in the U.S. has focused on big states like Texas, Arizona and Florida reporting thousands of new cases a day, rural states are also seeing infection surges, including in Kansas, where livestock outnumber people.

The U.S. handling of the outbreak has drawn concern from abroad. The European Union seems almost certain to bar Americans from traveling to the bloc in the short term as it draws up new travel rules to be announced shortly.

The infection surges prompted Vice President Mike Pence to call off campaign events in Florida and Arizona, although he will still travel to those states and to Texas this week to meet with their Republican governors. Those three governors have come under criticism for aggressively reopening their economies after virus lockdowns despite increasing infections in their states.

After confirmed daily infections in the U.S. hit an all-time high of 40,000 on Friday, Texas and Florida reversed course and closed down bars in their states again. Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey reversed himself and allowed cities and counties to require face masks in public even though he hasn’t been seen wearing one.

“This is not a sprint, this is a marathon,” said Dr. Lisa Goldberg, director of the emergency department of Tucson Medical Center in Arizona. “In fact, it’s an ultra-marathon.”

U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar stressed that “the window is closing” for the U.S. to take action to effectively curb the coronavirus.

Azar pointed to a recent spike in infections, particularly in the South. He says people have “to act responsibly” by social distancing and wearing face masks, especially “in these hot zones.”

Speaking on NBC and CNN, Azar argued that the U.S. is in a better position than two months ago in fighting the virus because it is conducting more testing and has therapeutics available to treat COVID-19.

But he acknowledged that hospitalizations and deaths could increase in the next few weeks.

Globally, confirmed COVID-19 cases passed the 10 million mark and confirmed deaths neared half a million, according to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, with the U.S., Brazil, Russia and India having the most cases. The U.S. also has the highest virus death toll in the world at over 125,000.

Experts say all those figures significantly undercount the true toll of the pandemic, due to limited testing and missed mild cases. U.S. government experts last week estimated the U.S. alone could have had 20 million cases.

Workplace infection worries increased after Tyson Foods announced that 371 employees at its chicken processing plant in the southwestern corner of Missouri have tested positive for COVID-19.

In the state of Washington, Gov. Jay Inslee put a hold on plans to move counties to the fourth phase of his reopening plan as cases continue to increase. But in Hawaii, the city of Honolulu announced that campgrounds will reopen for the first time in three months with limited permits to ensure social distancing.

Britain’s government, meanwhile, is considering whether a local lockdown is needed for the central English city of Leicester amid reports about a spike in COVID-19 among its Asian community. It would be Britain's first local lockdown.

“We have seen flare-ups across the country in recent weeks,” Home Secretary Priti Patel told the BBC on Sunday.

Polish voters were casting ballots, in person and by mail, for a presidential election that was supposed to have taken place in May but was chaotically postponed amid the pandemic. President Andrzej Duda, a 48-year-old conservative backed by the nationalist ruling Law and Justice party, is running against 10 other candidates as he seeks a second five-year term.

Iwona Goge, 79, was encouraged to see so many people voting in Warsaw.

“It’s bad. Poland is terribly divided and people are getting discouraged,” she said.

French voters were choosing mayors and municipal councilors in Paris and 5,000 towns and cities in a second round of municipal elections held under strict hygiene rules. Key battlegrounds include Paris, where the next mayor will preside over the 2024 Summer Olympics. The spread of the virus in France has slowed significantly but is still expected to hurt Sunday’s turnout.

Italy was honoring its dead later Sunday with an evening Requiem concert in hard-hit Bergamo province. The ceremony in the onetime epicenter of the European outbreak came a day after Italy registered the lowest daily tally of COVID-19 deaths in nearly four months: eight.

European leaders were taking no chances in tamping down new clusters. German authorities renewed a lockdown in a western region of about 500,000 people after about 1,300 slaughterhouse workers tested positive. Swiss authorities ordered 300 people into quarantine after a “superspreader” outbreak of coronavirus at a Zurich nightclub.

In Asia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said his country must focus on bolstering the economy as it exits lockdowns, even as the number of coronavirus cases still keep on climbing. On Sunday, India reported additional 19,906 confirmed cases, taking its total to nearly 529,000 with 16,095 deaths. The pandemic has exposed wide inequalities in India, with public hospitals being overwhelmed by virus cases while the rich get expert treatment in private hospitals.

China reported 17 new cases, all but three of them from domestic transmission in Beijing. But authorities say a campaign to conduct tests on employees at hair and beauty salons across the city has found no positive cases so far.

Minnesota Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 35033

Reported Deaths: 1452
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Hennepin11415764
Ramsey4563217
Stearns216619
Dakota209086
Anoka2020105
Nobles16446
Olmsted99815
Washington96840
Mower8942
Rice7834
Scott6274
Kandiyohi5641
Clay55637
Wright4204
Todd3952
Blue Earth3352
Carver3231
Lyon2912
Sherburne2874
Freeborn2710
Steele2120
Benton2073
Watonwan1900
Martin1525
St. Louis15214
Cottonwood1310
Nicollet12312
Goodhue1138
Winona11015
Crow Wing10111
Pine980
Chisago901
Otter Tail871
Unassigned8235
Carlton810
McLeod800
Polk772
Le Sueur751
Chippewa741
Dodge740
Itasca6412
Douglas580
Isanti580
Meeker571
Morrison571
Becker540
Jackson530
Waseca520
Pennington500
Murray480
Faribault450
Sibley402
Mille Lacs321
Wabasha300
Rock290
Beltrami270
Fillmore250
Yellow Medicine250
Brown232
Houston200
Swift201
Wilkin203
Norman190
Renville191
Pipestone160
Wadena150
Big Stone140
Redwood140
Aitkin130
Kanabec131
Marshall120
Cass112
Koochiching100
Pope100
Clearwater70
Lincoln70
Mahnomen71
Grant60
Roseau60
Hubbard50
Lake50
Traverse50
Lac qui Parle40
Red Lake30
Stevens30
Kittson20
Cook10
Lake of the Woods00

Iowa Coronavirus Cases

Data is updated nightly.

Confirmed Cases: 27993

Reported Deaths: 703
CountyConfirmedDeaths
Polk5851174
Woodbury312744
Black Hawk200857
Buena Vista168911
Linn116982
Dallas114029
Marshall100918
Johnson9888
Wapello69429
Pottawattamie66811
Crawford6582
Story6513
Muscatine60244
Scott57610
Dubuque49522
Sioux4450
Tama43729
Wright3620
Louisa35813
Jasper30917
Plymouth2884
Dickinson2352
Warren2282
Washington2209
Hamilton1820
Webster1431
Boone1311
Allamakee1224
Clarke1202
Mahaska11716
Clay1160
Poweshiek1038
Shelby1020
Clinton871
Bremer856
Cerro Gordo851
Des Moines822
Henry803
Taylor770
Carroll761
Emmet740
Franklin710
Cedar701
Cherokee690
Monona670
Pocahontas651
Guthrie644
Floyd612
Hardin610
Marion580
Sac580
Benton551
Jones510
Jefferson500
Monroe506
Osceola500
Harrison490
Iowa470
Humboldt451
Lee451
Hancock430
Buchanan421
Butler412
Delaware401
Calhoun390
Clayton383
Lyon380
Davis371
Madison352
Kossuth320
Mills320
Fayette310
Lucas293
Greene280
Grundy270
Chickasaw240
Palo Alto240
Union240
Winneshiek240
Jackson230
Ida210
Appanoose203
Page200
Winnebago200
Keokuk191
Van Buren180
Audubon171
Cass170
Howard170
Mitchell160
Adair140
Ringgold120
Worth110
Montgomery102
Decatur90
Adams80
Wayne80
Fremont60
Unassigned40
