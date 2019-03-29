1-year-old Bison shot and killed on Minnesota farm

SANBORN, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Redwood County are investigating the death of a 1-year-old bison that was shot in the eye at a farm in rural Sanborn.
KEYC-TV reports that the owner of the farm reported that the shooting occurred between March 17 and March 19. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says the bison was part of a herd of about 25 animals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 507-637-4036.
