1-year-old Bison shot and killed on Minnesota farm

The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says the bison was part of a herd of about 25 animals.

Posted: Mar. 29, 2019 5:56 PM

SANBORN, Minn. (AP) — Authorities in Redwood County are investigating the death of a 1-year-old bison that was shot in the eye at a farm in rural Sanborn.

KEYC-TV reports that the owner of the farm reported that the shooting occurred between March 17 and March 19. The Redwood County Sheriff's Office says the bison was part of a herd of about 25 animals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 507-637-4036.

Tracking a cool down then another spring rebound for the work week.
