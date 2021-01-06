1 year later: Looking back at how officer Arik Matson inspired a community and a region

Jan. 6, 2020 - A Freeborn County resident who is a police officer in Waseca was shot and "gravely injured."

Authorities identified the severely injured officer as Arik Matson, 32, of Freeborn, who has been with Waseca police since 2013 and is a D.A.R.E. officer.

Jan. 7, 2020 - The man in custody for the shooting of Waseca police officer Arik Matson has a long criminal history that includes a conviction for accessory to murder.

Tyler Robert Janosvky, of Waseca, has convictions dating all the way back to 2000, according to online court records.

Jan. 13, 2020 - A week after Matson was shot while answering a call regarding a suspicious person, the community comes together. As he remains in intensive care, his hometown of Albert Lea is rallying in support of the Matson family.

Feb. 3, 2020 - The southern Minnesota police officer who was shot in the head is out of intensive care and spent the weekend in an acute care facility.

Feb. 22, 2020 - State and local leaders declare the day as "Arik Matson Day" in Minnesota. "Easy to like, always a smile on his face, you give him a call, he goes to the call," Kari Kopischke said.

Feb. 26, 2020 - A southern Minnesota business created more than 1,200 t-shirts to support Matson and gave the family a check for around $16,000.

March 2, 2020 - The family calls Matson's progress "nothing short of a miracle" as he continues to improve nearly two months after the shooting.

July 26, 2020 - The man who critically injured a southern Minnesota police officer will be sentenced to 35 years in prison after he pled guilty to two counts of attempted murder of a police officer.

Oct. 19, 2020 - People line the streets of Waseca to welcome home Matson after months of rehab. Hundreds of people lined the sidewalks to support Matson, who walked along a line of fellow officers waiting under a giant “Welcome Home, Arik!” banner.

"He defied all the odds."

Nov. 6, 2020 - The man who shot Arik Matson was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Tyler Robert Janovsky, 38 of Waseca, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of 1st degree attempted murder. He’s been given credit for 306 days already served and ordered to pay $457,618.23 in restitution.

Nov. 18, 2020 - The family was gifted a new vehicle and a check for $25,000 shortly after returning home after around seven months in a rehab facility.

Jan. 6, 2021 - It marks one year since Matson responded to a complaint in Waseca and was shot in the face. He's proven to be an inspiration to many around the region and his journey continues.