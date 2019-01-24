1 woman injured in 2-vehicle crash in southern MN

DODGE COUNTY, Minn. - One person was hurt in a two-vehicle accident Wednesday
The Minnesota State Patrol said 36-year-old Foxfeather Raven Zenkova, of Mantorville, was taken to St. Mary’s Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
She was a passenger in a 2016 Subaru Outback driven by 40-year-old Roman Zenka, of Mantorville, when they collided with a 2008 Chevy Impala driven by Thomas Johnson, of Savage, at around 4:46 p.m.
The accident happened when the Chevy was eastbound on County Rd. 16 and the Subaru was northbound on Highway 57.
